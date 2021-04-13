Robert "Bob" G. Humphrey, Sr.

Bob and Karen shared a mutual passion and love for bowling and had been active for much of their lives in this past time. Bob had received numerous awards and trophies for his bowling successes throughout his life. He also loved to play golf and the camaraderie and friendships that he was with friends on the links. Bob appreciated the simple things in life and enjoyed times spent with Karen, Kris and Bob, Jr., as well as other friends and relatives. The family had done some traveling and he and Karen had also taken a cruise to visit each of the Hawaiian Islands. He looked forward to times with granddaughter Tessa and her children Chloe and Benjamin. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and had watched countless games cheering them on. Bob and Karen's life was impacted and left with a hollow void when their daughter Kris and granddaughter Brooke lost their life in an accident in 1992.