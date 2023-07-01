Robert “Bob” Furleigh

March 1, 1931-June 28, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Robert “Bob” Furleigh, 92, of Clear Lake, Iowa died June 28, 2023, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospital, Mason City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Covenant Church, 411 South Ohio, Mason City Iowa. Burial will take place at Clear Lake Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Clear Lake VFW.

Visitation will take place from 4:00p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be directed in care of the family. They will be utilized to support college education in agriculture through scholarships at Clear Lake High School and North Iowa Area Community College students.

Born on a farm March 1, 1931, to parents Robert Foster and Maude (Harris) in Clear Lake, Iowa. Bob attended the rural schools of Lake Township and graduated from Clear Lake High school in 1949 and then attended Iowa State University majoring in Pre Med before proudly serving in the United States Army for two years during the Korean Conflict. Bob returned to Iowa State University in 1955 following his service where he graduated with an Economics degree in 1958. On September 22, 1956, he married the love of his life, Donna Vay Burgess, at the Panora Christian Church, in Panora, Iowa. They lived on a farm in Clear Lake where they raised their two children, Ben and Dwight. Their farm was recognized as a century farm in 2010.

Bob committed himself to his community early in his career as a 4-H leader, extension council member, and township trustee. He served as President of the Cerro Gordo Farm Bureau, state resolutions committee member, a voting delegate to the national Farm Bureau convention and state policy committee chairman. Bob played an instrumental role in the success of Senator Charles Grassley serving as his third district campaign manager in 1976. Bob also served as a Senatorial Aide to Grassley in 1981.

In 1986 the Reagan Administration appointed Bob as executive director of the Agricultural and Stabilization and Conservation Service (now Farm Service Agency) for the state of Iowa. His dedication earned him the Administrator's Award three years in a row. In 1993 Bob served as administrative assistant to Governor Branstad and committed himself to maintaining Iowa's livestock industry. His work led to the creation and implementation of the Governor's Livestock Task Force and served as chairman. Governor Branstad appointed Bob in 1995 to serve on the Northern Great Plains Rural Development Commission established by Congress and the State Judicial Nominating Commission from 1998 to 2001.

In 1999 Bob received the Farm Bureau distinguished service agriculture award and in 2002 he was one of 23 ISU alumni living in Iowa profiled by the university. Bob has been a longtime member of the Rotary Club, being active in Des Moines as well as with the Mason City Rotary Club since 1976, serving as president in 1998. Bob was an ordained ruling elder and lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church in Mason City.

Proud to have been raised a hard-working farm boy, Bob could be found working on their strawberry and vegetable farm during the summer where he enjoyed talking to the customers. Bob developed a life-long passion for flying and sail boating in Clear Lake was a favorite pastime along with watching Lawrence Welk reruns and the Fox Business News channel.

Robert and Donna enjoyed wintering in Florida for twenty three years where they made many dear friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife Donna; his two children, Dwight (Cheri) of Tonica, IL, and Ben (Rachael) of Port Charlotte, FL; three grandchildren, Alexander, Erin "Katy," and Erik. He is also survived by his sister Mary Woerner of La Grand, IA, several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and cherished friend, Chuck Grove.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Maude Furleigh.

