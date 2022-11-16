Robert “Bob” Fulk

August 21,1954-November 13, 2022

RUDD-Robert “Bob” Fulk, 69, of Rudd, IA, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm Friday, November 18, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA where he will be laid to rest next to his father and brother.

Visitation will be prior to the service on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Memorials can be directed to AgrAbility, at the address of 401 NE 66th Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50313, with attention to T Keninger. AgrAbility is the USDA's organization that assists farmers with disabilities so they can continue in their farming operation.

Bob was born on August 21,1954, and raised on a farm east of Rudd, IA, the son of Walter “Wally” and Joyce (McKee) Fulk. He was a graduate of Rockford High School. He met and married Gloria Slawson, from this union their daughter Jennifer was born. The couple later divorced. Bob spent his young adult life living in numerous places, such as California, Wyoming and Colorado. During those years he worked many different jobs. Being a heavy equipment operator doing road construction in the mountains required skill and a bit of moxie. Bob excelled at this occupation. Given the opportunity by his step-father, Al Toppin, Bob returned to Iowa to begin his passion for farming.

Bob truly took pride in being a farmer, always managing his equipment and crops with his best effort. Horses had a soft spot in Bob's heart, at one point he owned 13. In his free time, he enjoyed riding his 350 Honda Motorcycle around, as well as being the best tomato grower in the Fulk family. It was said that Bob was a deal hunter, every Sunday he spent finding the best bargain for groceries. Bob experienced a lot at a young age and persevered through the difficult times. He took great care of his mother, being there for anything she needed. Bob will be remembered as a soft spoken man, with a quick smile who gave unconditionally to those who he loved.

Those left to cherish memories of Bob are his daughter, Jennifer Fulk; grandson, Kevin Vinsand; mother, Joyce Toppin; brothers, Dennis Fulk and James Fulk (Shawn); step-son, Jeremey Slawson; nephew Rob Fulk (Jordan); nieces Alaina, Eva and Hazel Fulk; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his father, Walter; brother, Billy; stepfather, Elvin Toppin; and grandparents.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com