February 27, 1930-December 11, 2022

MANLY-Robert “Bob” Frank Pflieger, 92, of Manly, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Manly Specialty Care Center.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 am Friday, December 16, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St, Manly, IA, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Burial will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Plymouth, IA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 East Spring St, Manly, IA.

Bob was born on February 27, 1930, on a farm east of St. Ansgar. The family then moved to Riceville where he attended school. On September 14, 1951, he married the love of his life, Doris Anderson in BigFork, MN from this loving union four daughters were born. Bob and Doris moved to Plymouth, IA where he worked for the elevator for 35 years. He served the community for many years as an active member of the Plymouth Fire Department and the City Council.

His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and fishing with his son in-laws, affectionately known as “David and the Jim Bob’s.” With four daughters and three chatty sons-in-law, Bob was a quiet man, more out of circumstance than by choice. Bob cherished every moment of being a father and grandfather, he was so proud of the family he and Doris began. It was said that Bob had a kind and gentle soul, and was one to not raise his temper. Bob was also a long time member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly, IA.

Those left to cherish memories of Bob are his wife of 71 years, Doris; his children, Sandy (Jim) Rezab, Donna (Jim) Garnass, Cindy (David) Dahl, and Lori Pflieger; grandchildren, Ammie (Rob) Warnke, Wendy (Matt) Purdy, Kyle Holloway, Melissa (Chris) Lankcamp, Kathryn (Aaron) Rush, and Ryan (Nikki) Dahl; great-grandchildren, Timothy Warnke, Austin Warnke, Maryn Purdy, Anderson Purdy, Ellery Rush and Wesley Dahl; special family friends, Jan Monson and Travis Monson-Cerling and their family; as well as countless other relatives and friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Roger; and sister, Rosa Warburton.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt, the staff at Manly Specialty Care Center and the nurses of St. Croix Hospice for all their care and support throughout this challenging time.

