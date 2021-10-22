Robert “Bob” Elthon

March 5, 1936-October 19, 2021

CHARLES CITY-Robert “Bob” Elthon, 85, of Charles City, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A funeral service for Bob Elthon will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Larson officiating.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Robert Tweed Elthon, the son of Thelan and Lillian (Tweed) Elthon, was born on March 5, 1936 in Fertile, Iowa. He received his education at Fertile High School, graduating in 1954. After high school he attended Iowa State University. On May 18th, 1957, Bob married Greta Mae Larson in Nevada, Iowa. The couple celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in May of this year.

Bob worked at Marigold Dairy and later went to work at Bob Schukei Ford as a salesman and was quickly promoted to used car manager. In 1977 Bob and Greta Mae purchased the Ford Lincoln Mercury dealership in Charles City. He owned the dealership until his retirement in 2001. Bob loved spending his time outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his lake home in Minnesota.

Living family members include his wife, Greta Mae; children: Steve (Lisa) Elthon of Charles City, Dan (Tammy) Elthon of Charles City, and Vicki (David) Shearin of Las Vegas, Nevada; six grandchildren: Spencer (Danielle) Elthon, Meghan (Josh) Dumas, Tristan Elthon, Andy (Abbey) Elthon, Matt (Angie) Elthon, and Ashley (Eric) Wells; six great-grandchildren: Samuel & Owen Elthon, Dawson & Elsie Dumas, and Benjamin & Jackson Elthon; and two sisters: Mary (Kenny) Midtgaard and Betty (Bob) Dods.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com