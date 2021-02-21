Robert “Bob” Ellsworth Reeder, Jr.

Bob worked for many area construction contractors and the Great Plains lumber yard before starting his working career with Winnebago Industries. Bob worked for Winnebago Industries for 40 years and received a commendatory mantle clock for his service.

Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers. They spent many days trout fishing in the streams in Northeastern Iowa. Bob was very active in Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. He became a Master Mason in 1971 and was a past master of Northern Light Lodge #266 as well as past worthy patron of Eastern Star, both of which are located in Northwood. He was well versed in Masonry and became a District Lecturer in 1976 for North Iowa. He received a 32 Degree designation from the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry of Des Moines and was active in instructing other Masonic Lodges in the use of correct liturgy and procedure protocol of Free Masonry. He was a Masonic member in Northwood for over 49 years.

Bob was a very caring person and was always willing to help others. He was interested in flowers and spent many hours working in his large flower gardens at his home. He read the Bible many times and was very knowledgeable in the liturgy. He enjoyed the Bible studies at Maple Court and the other participants in the group.