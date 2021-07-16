Robert “Bob” Edward Havranek
July 10, 1929-July 14, 2021
ROCKFORD-Robert “Bob” Edward Havranek, 92, of Rockford, IA died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 302 West Main, Rockford. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am with a one-hour prior visitation on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Rudd United Methodist Church, 611 6th St, Rudd, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford. Military Honors will be performed by the Rockford Honor Guard.
Bob was born on July 10, 1929 to Frank and Sophia (Conrad) Havranek at home on the farm in Rockford, IA. Bob spent a majority of his life farming in Rockford. He was drafted at a young age into the United States Army and served during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged. Bob met the love of his life, Joyce, at the local roller skating rink. On February 4, 1951, the couple was united in marriage at Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City. To their union 4 children were born and the couple spent 65 wonderful years together. Bob and Joyce in their younger years enjoyed dancing together at the surf ballroom. They took many camping trips to Fox Lake in Minnesota and also traveled to Hawaii and Florida.
In 1957, Bob was recognized as an outstanding young farmer by the Charles City Junior Chamber of Commerce for making outstanding progress in his agricultural career, making notable contributions in conservation, and working to improve his community. He has received various other awards and recognition for his farming throughout his lifetime. He absolutely loved old antiques such as cars/tractors and acquired the Rockford Machine shop downtown so he had a place to socialize and display his antiques. Most recently he enjoyed sitting at the shop and visiting with family and friends.
Bob will be remembered as a trusting and giving person. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Diane (Paul) Martin, Scot (Angela) Havranek, Linda (Jeff) Rodemeyer and Stacie (Jason) Stokes; grandchildren: Nathan Martin, Joel Martin, Rachel Ginbey, John Martin, Sarah Radcliff, Olga Reding, Daniella Havranek, Alexander Havranek, Justin Rodemeyer, Jonathan Rodemeyer, Heather Malmin, Jesse Stokes, Jacob Stokes and Josiah Stokes and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dortha “Joyce” Havranek in 2016; parents, Frank and Sophia Havranek; 2 sisters and 1 brother.
Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com
