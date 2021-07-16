Robert “Bob” Edward Havranek

A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 302 West Main, Rockford. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am with a one-hour prior visitation on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Rudd United Methodist Church, 611 6th St, Rudd, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford. Military Honors will be performed by the Rockford Honor Guard.

Bob was born on July 10, 1929 to Frank and Sophia (Conrad) Havranek at home on the farm in Rockford, IA. Bob spent a majority of his life farming in Rockford. He was drafted at a young age into the United States Army and served during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged. Bob met the love of his life, Joyce, at the local roller skating rink. On February 4, 1951, the couple was united in marriage at Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City. To their union 4 children were born and the couple spent 65 wonderful years together. Bob and Joyce in their younger years enjoyed dancing together at the surf ballroom. They took many camping trips to Fox Lake in Minnesota and also traveled to Hawaii and Florida.