MASON CITY-Robert (Bob) Dale Schultz, 91, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center - North Iowa. A

celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 p.m., at The Sports Page, 100 South Federal. Please join the family for sharing stories, memories and laughs for our final farewell. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.