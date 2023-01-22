Robert “Bob” D. Christensen
January 20, 2023
CLEAR LAKE-Robert “Bob” D. Christensen 82, died Friday, January 20, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, Iowa.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 North Delaware Ave., Mason City, Iowa, with Reverend Sean R. Smith officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake.