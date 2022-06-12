 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" D. Baack

August 17, 1929-June 8, 2022

Robert Baack, 92, of Britt died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating. Inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to Gateway Hospice, Britt Fire Department, West Hancock Ambulance Service or First Lutheran Church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.cataldofuneralhome.com

