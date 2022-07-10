 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert “Bob” D. Baack

Aug. 17, 1929-June 8, 2022

BRITT-Robert “Bob” D. Baack, 92, of Britt died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Britt. Inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Gateway Hospice, Britt Fire Department, West Hancock Ambulance Service or First Lutheran Church. www.cataldofuneralhome.com

