Robert ‘Bob' Carlson

January 30, 1952-January 20, 2022

MESERVEY-Robert ‘Bob' Lee Carlson, Jr., 69, of Meservey, passed away, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at MercyOne – North Iowa in Mason City.

Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 24, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Thornton, with Rev. Jane Harris presiding.

Visitation will be 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday at the Church, 400 Larch Street, Thornton. Per church policy mask use is required for attendees at the visitation and service. Memorials may be directed to the Gift of Life Transplant House or Mayo Clinic, both Rochester, MN.

Bob was born January 30, 1952, in a fort, Fort Monroe, Virginia, son of Robert and Dolores (Brinkman) Carlson. Bobby grew up in Streamwood, IL, and graduated from Larkin High School in Elgin, IL. He then attended Luther College where he was blessed to meet Pam Sprau. They were married September 7, 1975, at the Meservey Methodist Church. Bob earned his teaching degree at the University of Minnesota and Masters of Education from the University of Iowa. He taught elementary school for 34 years, beginning his career in Belvidere, IL, and continuing in Mason City at Roosevelt, Washington and Madison elementary schools.

Bob was an inspired teacher who supported children in their every talent and truth. He was a sharp shooter on the basketball court who played with the Pumpkins and in local pickup games — he was a big fan of the Chicago Bulls. Bob's family life was full and loving, enjoying biking, national park vacations, playing outside, and reading books which opened hearts and minds to the world. Post retirement he even developed an enthusiasm for baking and complex recipes. He nourished everyone around him.

Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years: Pam; children: Becky Carlson, New Zealand; Zach (Jenny) Carlson, Denver, CO; Toby (Fides) Carlson, Denver, CO; grandchildren: Reina (7), Leici (5), Bobby (4), Ollie (2); his mother: Dolores Carlson, Largent, West Virginia; siblings: Bruce (Angie) Carlson; Debbie Juliano; Lori Carlson; Cheryl (Jeff) Heldman; brother and sister-n-law: Scott & Jenee Sprau; special relative Zoe Myers and many friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his father, Robert Carlson and brothers-in-law Jim Herrera and Kurt Sprau.

