Robert Benton Walker

November 16, 1926-November 9, 2019

CLEAR LAKE – Robert Benton Walker, 92, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

Per Bob's wishes, his body has been cremated and a private family inurnment will be held in Des Moines.

Bob's family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Bob was born November 16, 1926, the son of George and Wandah (Thomas) Walker in Des Moines. He graduated from Des Moines Roosevelt High School in 1945, and later attended Drake University in Des Moines. He married Carol DeGrush in 1946, and to that union they had a daughter, Nancy Conroy.

Bob was a United States Navy veteran, serving during World War II. He worked in real estate most his of his life as a sales agent and appraiser. He moved to Mason City and Clear Lake in 2000.

Bob was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Iowa Softball Hall of Fame and Iowa and National Volleyball Associations. He enjoyed all sports; especially volleyball and Iowa Hawkeye Football. For many years, he attended the National Volleyball Tournament annually.

Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Chuck Conroy of Clear Lake; granddaughters, Shelley Frangenberg of Polk City and Darcy (Mike) Stroinski of Ankeny; great-grandson, Tyler Frangenberg of Polk City; sister and brother-in-law, Ila Jean and Harold (Friz) Frisbie of Clear Lake; brother, George from California; and many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Diane (Bruce) Rich of Sacramento, CA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister-in-law, Donna Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

