Robert was born in Riceville. He attended the Mossville schoolhouse there, going on to graduate from Osage. He then joined the Marines. In 1958 he met and married Sharon Bechtum of Austin. They farmed and went on to own 2 more businesses. They lived in WY, Co, and AZ, returning to Osage in later years. He is survived by Kim (Dave) Tillotson, Lynne (Frank) Salcido, Laurie (Al) Hoines, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon in 2022.