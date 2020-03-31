Robert Allen Hartwig Sr.
March 24, 1929 - March 28, 2020
Osage - Robert Allen Hartwig, Sr., 91, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar, Iowa.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having public services at this time.
Private family graveside services were held at the Osage Cemetery with Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser presiding. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials will be donated to organizations dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.
Bob, and his twin sister Rita, were born in Charles City, Iowa, March 24, 1929 to Frederick Christian and Julia Agnes (Young) Hartwig. Like many farm families during the Great Depression they called several farms home as the family rented places to live in Floyd and Mitchell Counties. He always said that he enjoyed moving to new places during those years, exploring the different farms, houses and barns. He attended country schools, then attended high school in Osage and graduated from Nora Springs High School in 1948.
Bob served in the Army in Texas and New Mexico from 1952 to 1954, during the Korean War, graduating from radio school. After being honorably discharged from the Army he attended Mason City Junior College (now NIACC) where he studied television repair. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.
Bob met Shirley June Orvis on a blind date in Mason City in 1957. They were married at the Methodist Church in Monona, Iowa on September 1st that same year. They started their married lives living in Iowa City, spending summers in Nora Springs while Bob attended the University of Iowa. Four children were born during the college years. After graduation Bob was employed by Western Electric (which later became AT&T). Two more children were added to the family during these years. Like many families that worked for AT&T at that time they moved often, living in Illinois, California and Colorado.
A faithful, lifelong church member, Bob served on many church councils and as an usher. A farmer at heart, he loved landscaping his yard and always had a large garden. He lived on small acreages in Colorado where he usually had a milk cow, a few calves and pigs to feed out along with a horse or two. After he retired from AT&T he moved to Little Cedar, Iowa where he enjoyed working on his small farm and helping his son-in-law farm. In 2009, Bob and Shirley moved to Osage. Bob enjoyed doing home improvement projects and crossword puzzles. He loved children and spent lots of time with his family.
Survivors include his son, Robert (Glenda) Hartwig, Jr. of Erie, CO; Julie Bless of St. Ansgar, IA, Laurel (Bruce) Cunningham of Berthoud, CO; Cindy (Clinton) Griffin of Erie, CO; Robin Hartwig of Arvada, CO and Kristen Hartwig of Osage, IA. Bob had seven grandchildren: Bobby Joe (Danielle) Griffin; David (Jennifer) Hartwig; Amanda Hartwig; Matthew (Janelle) Bless; Alexandra Griffin; Michael Bless; and Mark Bless. He also had seven great-grandchildren: Kayden Griffin-Lile; Haylei, Thomas, and Dominik Griffin; Weston, Lillian, and Dylan Hartwig.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents; brothers, Vern (Jeanette) Hartwig and Fred (Barbara) Hartwig; sisters, Allene (Harry) Pearson and Rita (Tom) Levers; and by his son-in-law, Larry Bless.
Champion – Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage, (641)732-3706.
