Robert Allen Hartwig Sr.

Bob met Shirley June Orvis on a blind date in Mason City in 1957. They were married at the Methodist Church in Monona, Iowa on September 1st that same year. They started their married lives living in Iowa City, spending summers in Nora Springs while Bob attended the University of Iowa. Four children were born during the college years. After graduation Bob was employed by Western Electric (which later became AT&T). Two more children were added to the family during these years. Like many families that worked for AT&T at that time they moved often, living in Illinois, California and Colorado.

A faithful, lifelong church member, Bob served on many church councils and as an usher. A farmer at heart, he loved landscaping his yard and always had a large garden. He lived on small acreages in Colorado where he usually had a milk cow, a few calves and pigs to feed out along with a horse or two. After he retired from AT&T he moved to Little Cedar, Iowa where he enjoyed working on his small farm and helping his son-in-law farm. In 2009, Bob and Shirley moved to Osage. Bob enjoyed doing home improvement projects and crossword puzzles. He loved children and spent lots of time with his family.