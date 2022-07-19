Robert Adams Birkholz
July 6, 1937-July 17, 2022
Robert Birkholz, 85, died July 17th, 2022 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL after a lengthy illness.
Robert was born on July 6th, 1937 in Mason City, IA to Lester and Gertrude Birkholz. He married Barbara Beery on June 29th, 1958.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Birkholz in Mason City, 2 Sons, Mark and his wife Nancy in Mason City, IA. Jay in Colorado Springs, CO. He has 3 grandchildren and 4 Great-grandchildren. Grandsons, Jordan and his wife Laura in Colorado Springs, CO, Logan in Des Moines, IA, and Dane and his wife Nicole in Mason City, IA. Great grandchildren, Luke and Alex in Colorado Springs, CO, and Kayden, and Kennedy in Mason City, IA.