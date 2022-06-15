 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THOMPSON-Robert A. Moklestad, 94 of Thompson, died Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Hancock Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson, with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

Visitation will be on 5:00 - 7:00 P.M., Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City and Lake Mills in charge of arrangements. www.schottfuneralhomes.com

