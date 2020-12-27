Robert A. Cline (Bob) passed away at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines on December 16th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Bob was born August 21st, 1940 in Mason City, Iowa to Warren and Beatrice (Englet) Cline. Bob graduated from Mason City High School in 1958 where he was a member of the wrestling team and as a young man enjoyed fishing, hunting, roping and barrel racing. Bob spent 27 years as an Ironworker and was a member of the Ironworkers Local 67. Following an injury, he completed a CAD degree and worked as a CAD draftsman for Construction Materials and later Charles Saul Engineering of Des Moines. Bob enjoyed spending time outdoors and enjoyed the beauty of nature. Bob and Kay, his wife of 29 years, enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking and working in the yard. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and was proud of their many accomplishments. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Kay Cline; children Candi (Mike) Karsjens of Rockwell, IA; Chris (Shelly) of Stroud, OK; Cathrine Solberg of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren Lynzy, Carter, Blake DeVary; Brady, Bria, Stefen, Devon, Janay, Seth Cline, Destiny Smith and Ashton and Tyler Donahoo. Bob is also survived by his sisters; Phyllis Proietti, Delores Seidel, Patricia Cline, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.