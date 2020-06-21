× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 28, 1925 - June 10, 2020

On Wednesday, June 10th, 2020, Rita Stork, formerly of Mason City, Iowa, peacefully passed away, in her home, at age 94, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was blessed to be surrounded by four of her grandsons.

During her nearly century-long lifetime, Rita was witness to many of history's most influential and culturally defining moments. Born on October 28th, 1925 in Carroll, Iowa, to Ella and Edward Schiltz, Rita lived quite the life, having gone through the Great Depression, two World Wars, the beginnings of the US Civil Rights movement, manned spaceflight, the third Industrial Revolution, and many other great examples of the tests and triumphs that have forever shaped the world today.

In her late teens, she married her loving, and devoted, husband Vern, and together, they would spend a large portion of their lives in various locations throughout the Midwest building their life and family.

Rita frequently committed her time and talent to support her church, food bank, and local hospital, as a loyal volunteer in Mason City, Iowa. While at the same time, she was raising her kids as a dedicated mother and homemaker.