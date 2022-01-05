BELMOND-Rita (Robbins) Christians, 66, of Belmond, IA, died, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home in Belmond. Public Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, 10:30 AM, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Belmond, IA. Father Jerry Blake will be officiating. Public visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the church in Belmond. There will be a Parish Rosary at 415 PM, followed by a Christian Wake Service. Public visitation will continue Wednesday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the funeral. Burial will be held later. Memorials may be directed to the family or the donor's choice. Rita was a Class of 1973 graduate of Belmond High School and longtime employee of Belmond-Klemme Community Schools. Rita is survived by her husband Thomas Christians, Belmond, IA; son Clint (Andrea) Christians and their children Cale, Cooper, Caroline, and Caitlyn, all of Pocahontas, IA; son Neil (Samantha) Christians and their children Emma and Emmett, all of Pocahontas, IA; daughter Nichole (Cody Lunning and daughter Abby Christians all of Garner, IA; Rita's siblings: Kenneth (Rene') Robbins, Belmond, IA, Larry Robbins, and Dave (Linda) Robbins, of Goodell, IA, Dale Robbins (companion Michelle Weaver), Clear Lake, IA, and Rebecca (ick) Munoz, Ottumwa, IA; also numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins, in laws on Tom's side, and countless friends.