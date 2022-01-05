Rita (Robbins) Christians
December 31, 2021
BELMOND-Rita (Robbins) Christians, 66, of Belmond, IA, died, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home in Belmond. Public Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, 10:30 AM, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Belmond, IA. Father Jerry Blake will be officiating. Public visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the church in Belmond. There will be a Parish Rosary at 415 PM, followed by a Christian Wake Service. Public visitation will continue Wednesday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the funeral. Burial will be held later. Memorials may be directed to the family or the donor's choice. Rita was a Class of 1973 graduate of Belmond High School and longtime employee of Belmond-Klemme Community Schools. Rita is survived by her husband Thomas Christians, Belmond, IA; son Clint (Andrea) Christians and their children Cale, Cooper, Caroline, and Caitlyn, all of Pocahontas, IA; son Neil (Samantha) Christians and their children Emma and Emmett, all of Pocahontas, IA; daughter Nichole (Cody Lunning and daughter Abby Christians all of Garner, IA; Rita's siblings: Kenneth (Rene') Robbins, Belmond, IA, Larry Robbins, and Dave (Linda) Robbins, of Goodell, IA, Dale Robbins (companion Michelle Weaver), Clear Lake, IA, and Rebecca (ick) Munoz, Ottumwa, IA; also numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins, in laws on Tom's side, and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Delores Robbins; her in laws Clarence and Bonnie Christians, and a grandson Joshua Christians. Funeral services will be live streamed at 10:30 AM, Wednesday on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page. Just Like the page to view. Memorial or cards may be sent in care of the family of Rita Christians, P.O. Box 224, Belmond, IA 50421. Andrews Funeral Home-Belmond, IA www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474