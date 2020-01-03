Rita Mae Cousins
February 12, 1961 - December 30, 2019

Rita Mae Cousins, 58, of Ankeny, Iowa. Passed away at her home in Ankeny, surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 30, 2019. Rita lived courageously with ovarian cancer for four years.

A visitation will be held 12-3 p.m., Saturday, January 4th at Ankeny First United Methodist Church, Christian Life Center (710 NE 36th St., Ankeny). A funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Sunday, January 5th also at the church.

Rita is survived in life by her husband, Scott; son, Zach; mother, Deanna McColloch of Forest City, Iowa; brother, Arlyn (Darenda) McColloch of Luther, OK; granddaughter, Malibu Mae Cousins; sisters, Becky (Thomas) Osnes of Dunlap, TN, Brenda Sahr of Ankeny; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

