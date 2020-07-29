Rita M. Redder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1928-2020)

NEVADA – Rita Mae Redder, 91, of Nevada, Iowa died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Nevada Long Term Care in Nevada, Iowa.

Rita was born November 8, 1928 in Minneota, Minnesota, the daughter of Leon and Bessie (Hanson) Tillemans. She graduated from High School and attended Northwest Institute of Medical Technology. Rita was united marriage to Erwin Redder on April6, 1953. Erwin preceded Rita in death in 1998. Rita was a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond, Iowa. She loved her family, children, and grandchildren. Rita loved to cook, garden, home decorate, and enjoyed reading.

Rita is survived by two sons: David Redder of Centennial, Wyoming, John (Sheri) Redder of Portland, Oregon; two daughters: Mary Redder of Nevada, Iowa, Julieann (Matt) Hager of West Des Moines, Iowa; four grandchildren: Samantha Redder, Charlene Redder, Bella Hager, Noah Hager; a brother: Richard Tillemans of Amarillo, Texas; and a sister: Connie Sandrich of Amarillo, Texas.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters: Marjorie Schwartz, and Dolores Drew.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond, Iowa.

The Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home Nevada is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Redder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.