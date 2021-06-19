Rita M. Diekhuis
May 22, 1926-June 17, 2021
MASON CITY-Rita M. Diekhuis, 95, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home in Mason City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th Street SE, Mason City, with Rev. Josh Link, celebrant. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Rockford. A live stream of the service will be on Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. The Rosary will be said at 3:00 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Wake at 4:30 p.m.
Rita was born May 22, 1926 in Rockwell, Iowa, daughter of Lyle and Rose (Kielty) Moorehead. She graduated from St. Pat's in Dougherty, Iowa, class of 1944. After graduation, she was united in marriage to Robert Washington on May 9, 1945 in Rockwell, Iowa, to this union seven children were born. Rita and Robert made their home in the Cartersville area and raised their children on the family farm.
She worked at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City for several years, and then volunteered at Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.
Rita was an active member with the Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mason City.
Rita enjoyed raising her children on the farm and watching them grow as individuals. She looked forward to growing her garden on the farm every year, where she would teach her children how to can the produce. During her retirement years, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, and dancing at the Senior Center. The greatest joy she had was watching her grandchildren grow, spending time with them and spoiling each one of them.
Rita is survived by her seven children, Don (Lea) Washington of Rockford, Pat (Mark) Snavely of Peculiar, Missouri, Margaret (Mike) Schlader of Rockford, Iowa, Ed (Pam) Washington of Ankeny, Iowa, David (Jane) Washington of Elkhart, Iowa, Mary Jo Howard of Stockton, California and Mark (Kristi) Washington of Nora Springs; 22 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Huff and Beth McIlrath.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Rose Moorehead; husband, Robert Washington; son in-law, Larry Benson; grandson, Brent Benson; three siblings, Bill Moorehead, Shirley Casebolt and Gen Willsher.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com
