Ricky Allan Serdahl

April 14,1950-August 21, 2021

Ricky Allan Serdahl, 71 was a father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He passed away August 21, 2021 in St Louis after complications from a brain tumor. He is now at peace and will be missed.

Rick was born April 14,1950 to Don and Bess Serdahl in Mason City. After graduating from MCHS in 1968, he joined the Army and proudly served a tour in Viet Nam.

Throughout the years he had worked a variety of jobs in Mason City, Topeka, Florida and most recently in Springfield, Mo.

As everyone knows he was an avid Hawkeye and Vikings fan.

He is survived by his son Ben and grandson Mason of Florida, his son Evan Fenske of Mason City, his mom Bess and sister Debra of Springfield, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his dad Don and son Shane.

At this time no funeral or memorial service is planned.