Ricky Allan Serdahl
April 14,1950-August 21, 2021
Ricky Allan Serdahl, 71 was a father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He passed away August 21, 2021 in St Louis after complications from a brain tumor. He is now at peace and will be missed.
Rick was born April 14,1950 to Don and Bess Serdahl in Mason City. After graduating from MCHS in 1968, he joined the Army and proudly served a tour in Viet Nam.
Throughout the years he had worked a variety of jobs in Mason City, Topeka, Florida and most recently in Springfield, Mo.
As everyone knows he was an avid Hawkeye and Vikings fan.
He is survived by his son Ben and grandson Mason of Florida, his son Evan Fenske of Mason City, his mom Bess and sister Debra of Springfield, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his dad Don and son Shane.
At this time no funeral or memorial service is planned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.