Rickey L. Canny

(1952-2020)

Rick Canny, 68, was born in Osage, Iowa to Clifford and Mildred “Babe” Canny, where he also graduated high school. In 1970, he joined Ironworkers Local 89 in Cedar Rapids and was a lifelong member. He was united in marriage to Jean Torgeson on May 22, 1971, and to that union had one son, Lance Canny.

Rick loved to fish Lake of the Woods MN and hunt deer with his cousins Steve and Mark Penney. He also enjoyed time spent with his two grandsons, great-granddaughter, and playing a good game of 500.

He is survived by his son Lance (Julie) Canny and grandson Nathan of Atkins; grandson, Justin (Kayleigh) Canny and great-granddaughter, Audrey of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Veda (Ken) Supple and Betty (Mike) Hoven, both of Marion; three nieces, Shannon (Kurt) Buck of Marion, Amanda (Mike) Kleppe of Solon and Hilary Supple of Marion; three grand-nieces, Alexis and Chelsea Buck and Keegan Kleppe; and two grand-nephews, Silas and Sully Supple.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Clifford Canny.

A memorial gathering will be held at Osage Park Pavilion on Saturday August 15 Noon-4:00.

