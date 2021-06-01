Rick E. Schwierjohann
May 26, 1956-May 26, 2021
ROCKWELL-Rick E. Schwierjohann, 65, of Rockwell, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge. He was born on May 26, 1956, in Mason City, to Edward and Norene (Vierkant) Schwierjohann.
Rick graduated from Sheffield-Chapin High School. He met Bonnie (Stock) Meinders Schwierjohann and they were married on September 12, 2010, in Las Vegas.
Rick worked for Larry Elwood Construction in Mason City, and retired in December of 2017.
Rick enjoyed riding motorcycles, both his Harley-Davidson and most recently his Indian. He traveled all around the United States and Canada and would also travel to Arizona where he wintered for the last few years. Rick was involved with ABATE, a motorcycle organization. He also enjoyed cars, watching car auctions and attending car shows, while taking his 64 Ford Galaxy along.
Rick loved to tinker, fix and build. He had many talents and it gave him joy to work on his motorcycles and other projects for not only himself, but for others as well. He loved his family, especially his two grandchildren.
Rick will be missed by his mother Norene Schwierjohann of Sheffield, sister Lori (Dean) Endriss of Hampton, step-son Troy Meinders of Mason City, daughter Krista (Bradley) Kramer of Rosemount, Minnesota, step-son Tyler Meinders (Val) of Phoenix, Arizona, grandchildren Jacoby and Avianna Kramer, both of Rosemount, Minnesota, nephew Jason (Stacy) Endriss of Ithaca, New York, niece Cassie (Sean) Ferguson of Duluth, Minnesota, girlfriend Becca Williams of Rockwell and all of her family, brother-in-law Roger (Carol) Stock, sister-in-law Lavon (Phil) Oleson, brother-in-law Jerry (Deb) Stock, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Edward in 2016, wife Bonnie in 2017, and brother-in-law Gene Stock in 2020.
Memorials may be sent to ABATE District 7 Toys for Tots or ABATE District 7 Food Drive.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at First Grace Baptist Church in Sheffield, with burial in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at First Grace Baptist Church in Sheffield. Jeans and casual attire are requested. Motorcycles are welcomed. Those who are attending Rick's visitation and service and have not received a Covid vaccination are asked to wear a mask. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Rick's family.
641-456-3232
