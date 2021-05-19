Rick Dean Argo (Wixom)

July 18, 1962-May 5, 2021

MANLY-Rick Dean Argo (Wixom) of Manly, Iowa passed away on May 5th, peacefully in his sleep. He was 58 yrs old.

Rick was born In Moline, Il on July 18th 1962 to Pamela Argo and Ronald Hobart. He went to Rock Island high school, class of 1980. He loved Chicago sports but especially the Cubs and The Bears. He was also a big fan of auto racing. He enjoyed cooking and working on cars. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his kids and grandkids.

Rick was proceeded in death by his mother Pamela, father Ronald, and his daughter Cassie. He is survived by his 10 children- Bradley Wixom, Michael Wixom (Jessica), Joshua Wixom (Kaylee), Christopher Remaly (Charlene), Ashley Remaly, Travis Argo (Tayla), Robert Argo ( Alissa), Justice Wise, Jaxon Wise, and Alexis Wise. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 4 brothers, numerous nieces and nephews, and many people that he considered a brother or sister.

Visitation and memorial service will be held at Bethel Methodist church at 503 south east street in Manly, Iowa on May 22nd from 2-4. Luncheon will follow services.