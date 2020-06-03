Rick D. Hutzel
March 6, 1959 - June 1, 2020
Rick D. Hutzel, 61 of Nora Springs, IA passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A graveside service to honor his life will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St, Mason City, IA 50401 with Rev. Beverly Butler and Rev. Sue Simmons.
Rick Dean Hutzel was born March 6, 1959 in Mason City, the son of Donald Earl and Donna Mae (Kisner) Hutzel. Growing up in Mason City, Rick graduated from Mason City High School. It wasn't soon after that he found his love for the open road and for most of his career was a truck driver for Schmidt Trucking, moving livestock all over the country. On November 6, 1982 Rick married the love of his life, Cherry Mae Leegaard at the Nora Springs Methodist Church. The family was blessed with four daughters: Nichole, Sarah, Allyson and Katy.
Rick was the do-it-all handyman his family counted on. Whether it was remodeling their home, roofing the garage, or building a simple box to hold tools- if he was going to build it, it was going to be done right. With all of the stain, varnish, and polish it deserved, Rick would create something he was proud of. Rick had an answer for everything and could act as a personal GPS to get those who were lost home, though it may be accompanied by a tinge of sarcasm. Casino date nights with his wife were treasured and in their younger years, numerous evenings were spent at the bowling alley. Rick enjoyed yearly trips to Minnesota with his family, finding peace in the outdoors and fishing all afternoon. His greatest joy came when he became a grandpa, and found happiness in the laughter and games of all of his precious grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 37 years, Cherry; his daughters, Nichole (Brian) Stevens of Mason City, Sarah (Evan) Steere of Greene, Allyson (Jeremy) Eisentrager of Rudd, and Katy (Vic) Wolf of Hampton; beloved grandchildren, Blake, Joseph, Brynn, Samuel, Ethan, Eddison, Norma and Eleanor; his siblings, Linda Raine, Donnetta Lucas, Sandi (John) Firsching, Terry (Mike) Smith, Steve (Sherri) Hutzel, Donald (Susan) Hutzel, and Mike (Karen) Hutzel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Donald and Donna; a brother, David Hutzel; and two grandsons, gone too soon, Emmett and Elliott.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd Street Northeast, Mason City, IA. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
