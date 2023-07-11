June 12, 1945-July 4, 2023

GREENE-Richard William (Dick) Vickers died peacefully with his family by his side on July 4, 2023. He was seventy-eight years old.

He was born in Mitchell, South Dakota, the son of Richard Harold Vickers and Alice Jeanette (Ryan) Vickers. Dick’s father built grain elevators throughout the United States and as a small child Dick traveled from construction site to construction site in a little house trailer with his mom, dad, big sister Peggy and little brother Mike. When Dick was eight years old, the arrival of yet another baby to the fold forced the family to abandon its nomadic existence and establish roots in the St. Joe neighborhood of Mason City, Iowa. It was there that this skinny, Buddy Holly-esque, bespectacled boy fell in love with a girl named Mary Ann Kittleson. They started dating in middle-school, and she became the love of his life, as he was hers. They both graduated from Newman High School and they were married in 1967. From that time forward they enjoyed their life together while raising a family, traveling, playing golf, fishing, and spending quality time with family and friends. They were inseparable during their almost 56 years of marriage.

In 1970 Dick was drafted and sent to Vietnam. He left his young wife behind, pregnant with their first child, and did what his country asked him to do. He served with the Army’s 1st Air Calvary and after his tour was honorably discharged. He was awarded two Bronze Stars and the Vietnam Air medal for his service. Unfortunately, as many who served in Vietnam, he was exposed to Agent Orange, which eventually led to Parkinson’s disease, a diagnosis he received in 2020. Complications surrounding that disease led to his passing.

When Dick came home from the service, he attended the University of Iowa College of Law. After he obtained his degree, he threw out a shingle in Greene, Iowa, and practiced law there for over forty years. The love of practicing law turned out to be a family affair, and he took immense pride in building a law practice alongside his brother Patrick, and niece Libby. He enjoyed helping many people in Greene with all kinds of requests. Many of these occurrences happened with no expectation of payment; he simply wanted to provide his counsel to those in need.

Dick and Mary Ann made their home on a beloved rural acreage in Greene and the wonderful memories of life at the farm will always have a special place in the hearts of Dick’s immediate and extended family. Greene was a wonderful community in which to live and raise a family and Dick and Mary Ann raised three children there—Matthew, Stephen, and Erin. Dick was all about family. The most important thing in his life was the welfare and happiness of his spouse, his children, and his grandchildren. Those grandchildren called him Papa, and it was music to his ears to be called by that name.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Peg. He leaves behind his bride Mary Ann Vickers, his son Matthew Vickers, his son Stephen (Jenny) Vickers, and his daughter Erin Vickers. Dick also leaves behind eight beautiful grandchildren—Vivienne Vickers, Olivia Vickers, Connor Vickers, Samuel Vickers, Walter Vickers, Wyatt Herold, Gus Herold, and Emmy Herold. He also leaves behind his siblings and their spouses—Michael and Joyce Vickers, Patrick and Gaylene Vickers, Mary and David Haller, and Karen and Michael McMillan. Finally, he will be missed by the many nieces and nephews that were blessed by his kindness and sense of humor.

As McCartney said, “And in the end, the love you take, is equal to the love you make.” Dick left here with fully packed bags.

There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Greene Public Library, or St. Jude’s Hospital; two of the many noble organizations that Dick supported.