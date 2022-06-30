 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Globe Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Clear Lake Bank & Trust

Richard Vorland

  • 0

Richard Vorland

June 27, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Richard Vorland, 90 of Clear Lake died Monday, June 27, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral service will be held 11:00a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave N, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Reverend Carol Kress officiating. Burial will be in Lincoln Township Cemetery, rural Clear Lake.

Military Honors will be presented by the Clear Lake VFW.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.(641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Dubai center where sick turtles recover before returning to sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News