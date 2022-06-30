Richard Vorland

June 27, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Richard Vorland, 90 of Clear Lake died Monday, June 27, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral service will be held 11:00a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave N, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Reverend Carol Kress officiating. Burial will be in Lincoln Township Cemetery, rural Clear Lake.

Military Honors will be presented by the Clear Lake VFW.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.(641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com