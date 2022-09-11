MASON CITY-Richard “Rick” Proscovec, 70, of Mason City, IA, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Please feel free to attend wearing your favorite sports team or casual attire. Memorials can be directed to the family of Richard Proscovec.