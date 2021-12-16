Richard “Rick” Dale Groth

October 23, 1957-December 12, 2021

MASON CITY-Richard “Rick” Dale Groth, 64, of Mason City, IA passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, December 17, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA with the Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church. With respect to others masks are required at church. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Richard was born October 23, 1957 the son of Dale and Nancy (Wilson) Groth in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from Mason City High School in the class of 1976. On September 10th, 1988, Rick was united in marriage to Sharon Pavlovec in Mason City. On August 19th, 1996, Rick and Sharon adopted their daughter, Kelsie Svetlana.

Rick loved the outdoors whether he was fishing in Canada or at the Lake of the Woods or playing a round of golf with friends. He enjoyed vacations with family and close friends to anywhere warm. Rick loved playing with and walking his puppies, Brinley and Phoebe. Rick was a floor covering contractor for forty years, a business he was handed down from his father and his grandfather. Rick had the ability to make anyone smile. He will be remembered for his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Those thankful for having shared in Rick's life include his wife, Sharon; daughter Kelsie Groth; sister, Lori (Tom) Tierney; father and mother in law, Arthur and Bernice Pavlovec, sisters and brothers in law, Deb and Leroy Rogers, Jill and Lee Samuelson, Ken Pavlovec, Gary Pavlovec; nieces Megan (Zach) Rishel, Amanda (Lucas) Pederson, nephews Austin Rogers, Blake Samuelson, Brandon Samuelson, Christopher (Tina) Tierney, Aron Tierney, Alex,(Megan) Rogers, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, and extended family.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com