Richard (Rich) Allen Morris passed away on November 2nd, 2021 at his home in Grove, OK with family by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 12th, 2021 from 4pm-7pm at the Moose Lodge (22 4th St NW, Mason City, IA 50401). Dinner and Live Music provided by musician friends to Honor Rich and his Band (SHOWCASE). Rich was born in Mason City, IA on August 9th, 1947. He was the son of Earl & Virginia Morris. Rich attended Mason City High school and graduated in 1966. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served for 2 years as a medic receiving an honorable discharge in 1968. Next, Rich moved to Virginia Beach, VA to work for Boeing International for 3 years then eventually returning home to Mason City. Rich was hired by Chief John Holt for The Mason City Fire Department, where rich worked as a Fire Fighter and Trained Skin Diver for the Rescue Team for 10 years. In 1974, Rich starts a 50s and 60s band (SHOWCASE) with 2 friends Dick and Larry Hrubes.(SHOWCASE) becomes popular playing special celebrations throughout Iowa for 20+ years. In 1975, Rich married Lou Ann Holt from Mason City, IA and to this union they were blessed with 2 Girls: Sherrie (1978) & Mandy (1985). In 1984, with the help of his friend Dick, Rich opens and operates (River City Ready Mix Cement Company) for 3 years in Mason City, eventually moving his business and family to Arizona in 1984 due to material shortages. In 1987, Rich and his family move back home to Mason City where he would open (Iowa Auto Sales) a dealership, selling used cars on the north end of Mason City for 12 years. In 1998, due to his love for music and warmer weather, Rich moves to Branson Missouri and operates Rent-A-Dent/U-Haul for 5 years. In 2003, while residing in Branson, Rich meets his Soulmate/Best Friend Diane Morse. The Couple enjoyed 19 happy years living, working, traveling, and performing together as a team and eventually purchasing their home and moving to Grove, OK. The Couple later added to the family, their beloved Fur Baby, Fonzie. Rich enjoyed spending time with loved ones: Boating, Water Skiing, Playing Racquet Ball, Grilling, Shopping, Playing Games, Watching Sports or just having a good ol conversation. Rich was a very outgoing, loyal, ambitious, and hard working individual who loved life and tried to live it to the fullest. Those left to Cherish his Memory are: Soulmate/Best Friend: Diane Morse (Grove, OK) 2 Daughters: Sherrie Hernandez (Clear Lake)& Mandy Herreguin (MasonCity) 1 Brother: James (Gail) Morris (Riceville) 3 Bonus Children: Angie (Dan) Spatafora (KS) Brandi (Jared) Williams (KS) Joey (Falesha) Wise (Mo) 2 Nephews: Timothy Morris (Ames) Andy Morris (San Diego) 5 Grandchildren, many Bonus Grandchildren, and Fur Baby, Fonzie. Rich was preceded in death by both parents Earl & Virginia Morris.