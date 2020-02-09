Richard “Dick” A. Matson

April 9, 1934-Feb. 6, 2020

MASON CITY -- Richard “Dick” A. Matson, 84, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Matt Muters from St. Paul Lutheran Church officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Richard Matson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Richard Allen Matson was born on April 9, 1935 to parents Hans and Mildred (Zobel) Matson in rural Fertile, Iowa. He was the third of four children. Dick grew up in Clear Lake, and attended school there until his senior year, where he graduated from Mason City High School in 1953. While in school, Dick loved to caddy for golfers and he lettered in track.

Dick met Bonna Westendorf in 1952, in Clear Lake at the roller-skating rink. They fell in love and later married on October 20, 1952 at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Together, Dick and Bonna moved out to California for a year, and later returned to the Mason City area in 1954. They made their life in Mason City.