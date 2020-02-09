Richard “Dick” A. Matson
April 9, 1934-Feb. 6, 2020
MASON CITY -- Richard “Dick” A. Matson, 84, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Matt Muters from St. Paul Lutheran Church officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Richard Matson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Richard Allen Matson was born on April 9, 1935 to parents Hans and Mildred (Zobel) Matson in rural Fertile, Iowa. He was the third of four children. Dick grew up in Clear Lake, and attended school there until his senior year, where he graduated from Mason City High School in 1953. While in school, Dick loved to caddy for golfers and he lettered in track.
You have free articles remaining.
Dick met Bonna Westendorf in 1952, in Clear Lake at the roller-skating rink. They fell in love and later married on October 20, 1952 at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Together, Dick and Bonna moved out to California for a year, and later returned to the Mason City area in 1954. They made their life in Mason City.
Dick worked at S&R Chevrolet and then Schukei Chevrolet as an automotive mechanic for 40 years. Dick then later retired in 1997.
During retirement, Dick worked part time as a contract driver for the Globe Gazette. He thoroughly enjoyed golfing with his friends, bowling, racing stockcars at the fairgrounds, riding his bike in RAGBRAI, and going to the senior center for lunch with Bonna. Dick will be forever remembered for his jokes, always lending a helping hand, and being Dale Earnhart's number one fan.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Bonna; two sons, Allen (Donna) Matson, and Mike (Eileen) Matson; step-son, Dale (Jean) Westendorf; daughter-in-law, Kathy Matson; 10 grandchildren, Dennis Westendorf, Rachel Matson, Lisa Semple, Jennifer Jackson, Sara Essick, Michael E.H. Matson, Conor Matson, Jason Matson, Jon Matson, and Jim Matson; 16 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, sister, Evelyn Matson Davis; sister-in-law, Dorothy Matson; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Mildred Matson; son, Kenneth Matson; granddaughter, Mindy Sue Westendorf; great grandson, Zachary Marzen; sister and brother-in-law, Vera and Charles Walk; and brother, Ray Matson.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
10:30AM
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.