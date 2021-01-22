Richard M. “Rick” Kopps
November 26, 1949 - January 16, 2021
Richard M. “Rick” Kopps, 71, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.
Rick was born on November 26, 1949, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Shirley and Ruby (Peterson) Kopps. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1968. Rick served in the United States Army from March 28, 1969 until his honorable discharge on March 1, 1971. Rick was united in marriage to Hwa Sook Kim on December 18, 1971 in Mason City. Rick graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1977. He retired from John Deere Engine works on February 1, 2008, after 30 years.
Rick enjoyed playing cards, fishing and loved driving. For over 20 years, he traveled with friends to Canada for their annual fishing trips and also traveled with his family throughout the United States. His more recent travels with Hwa Sook to see their daughter Tanya took them abroad to many different countries. He was very proud of his daughter, Tanya for her academic and professional achievements.
Rick is survived by his wife, Hwa Sook Kopps of Denver; a daughter, Tanya Kopps and her husband, Ingo Gottwald of Milan, Italy; his mother, Ruby Kopps of Mason City; two brothers, Russell (Teresa) Kopps of Lakeland, Minnesota and Mark (Paula) Kopps of Mason City; and a sister, Kathy Kopps Franklin of Mason City. He was preceded in death by his father, Shirley Kopps; a brother, Randall (Kathie) Kopps; and a brother in infancy, Richard Eugene Kopps.
Due to the Pandemic there will be no services at this time. Burial of his cremains will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.