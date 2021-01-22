Richard M. “Rick” Kopps

November 26, 1949 - January 16, 2021

Richard M. “Rick” Kopps, 71, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.

Rick was born on November 26, 1949, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Shirley and Ruby (Peterson) Kopps. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1968. Rick served in the United States Army from March 28, 1969 until his honorable discharge on March 1, 1971. Rick was united in marriage to Hwa Sook Kim on December 18, 1971 in Mason City. Rick graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1977. He retired from John Deere Engine works on February 1, 2008, after 30 years.

Rick enjoyed playing cards, fishing and loved driving. For over 20 years, he traveled with friends to Canada for their annual fishing trips and also traveled with his family throughout the United States. His more recent travels with Hwa Sook to see their daughter Tanya took them abroad to many different countries. He was very proud of his daughter, Tanya for her academic and professional achievements.