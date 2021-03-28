Richard Lee Smith

Richard was an active ham radio operator for many years. He repaired TVs as a hobby and favor to many. He developed a passion for home computers, installing one of the first automated weather and advertising systems in Tyler. In retirement, Richard and Doris traveled countless miles in their 5th wheel trailer. They had a blast volunteering over seven years at multiple parks, wildlife refuges, and historical sites from Texas to Alaska and Oregon. They also spent several winters as snowbirds in their Arizona home.

Richard was an avid reader. He served as a Deacon and usher for First Presbyterian Church and, after moving to Mason City's Village Cooperative, he served on the Co-op property committee and enjoyed cards and coffee with friends. His playful spirit captured the attention of many, including his grandchildren whom he nicknamed ‘Floyd', ‘Clyde' and ‘Henrietta'.

Richard is survived by his wife of 65+ years, son Terrance (Lonnie Zanton) Smith and their son Jonah; and son David (Sandra Meyer), and their children Connor and Sierra; his sisters Pat Rickford and Jan (Leander) Walen; sisters-in-law Elaine Smith and Mavis Keilen; brother-in-law Robert Christiansen and many nieces and nephews.