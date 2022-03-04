MASON CITY-Richard Lee “Dick” Garth, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Homestead of Mason City surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at First Christian Church, 318 North Adams, with Rev. Paul Boostrom officiating. Services will be livestreamed on Major Erickson's Facebook Page. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com