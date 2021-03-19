Richard L. Fairbanks

August 28, 1921 - March 16, 2021

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 pm Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City.

Richard (Dick) Lyle Fairbanks was born August 28, 1921 in Monticello, Iowa the son of Harry and Florence (Hubbard) Fairbanks. He was baptized and confirmed in Monticello. Richard attended schools in Monticello and Mason City, graduating in the “class of 1940”. He played football for MCHS and Mason City Junior College (NIACC). On April 5, 1947 Richard was united in marriage to Beulah Nuehring Eichmann.