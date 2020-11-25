Richard Gordon Moorehead

On November 19th, 2020 Dick, at age 85, joined family and friends in peaceful, heavenly rest. He met challenges and lived his life with laughter, love, and a positive outlook. Dick wouldn't want us to cry because he's gone, but to be happy he was here, and in our lives. Okay, maybe he'd like us to cry just a little, because he Is Gone… and smiling on us all.

Our memories and the stories we share will keep Dick in our hearts and thoughts forever. We will miss you!

A private graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, with the Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd street NE, Mason City, Richard's family will not be present. According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and masks should be worn.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and will be donated to the Parkinson's Research in Richard's name.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com