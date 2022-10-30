Richard Everett "Buzz" Boese

July 8, 1953-April 5, 2022

Richard Everett "Buzz" Boese died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from health complications after a brief battle with Covid 19. He was 64 years old.

Richard was born in Des Moines, Iowa on July 8, 1953. He was a traveling man, hitchhiking around the Midwest, finding odd jobs and making friend along the way. He worked in a wide variety of trades, including ride operator at a carnival, operating machines and heavy equipment, various jobs in construction including as a certified welder, and as a mover. His most important job was being a mover, of which he said “I always thought it was honorable work. People put the valuables they work for and cherish in your hands to move and pack. Trusting you with everything they own. Trust me, not all movers feel this way, for some it's just a job. It makes me proud.”

Richard lived at the family farm in Riceville, Iowa with his mother for many years. He eventually moved out to Portland, Oregon and spent the last couple years of his life getting to know his niece and her family. In Portland, Richard befriended the houseless people in his community, often making them food and inviting them to his apartment to watch football. He loved to listen to music, design homes, read about social justice, and explore the city with his dog Bandit.

Richard is survived by three children, Richard, Aurora, and Matthew, and a stepchild, Angela, a sister Mary Allison (Gene) of Waterloo, and a niece Molly Washington (Rocco), a nephew Casey Allison, and several grandchildren and grand nieces and nephews, including his second best friend Moses.

Please send condolences and inquiries to Deanna Franco at Cosgrave Vergeer Kester at dfranco@cosgravelaw.com.