Richard Ellsworth Campney

August 1, 2022

FOREST CITY-Richard Ellsworth Campney, age 88, of Forest City, died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service for Richard will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, 305 S. Clark St. in Forest City, with Pastor Les Green officiating.

The service will be livestreamed beginning at 1:00 Friday. Simply go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com and click on Richard's information. The link can be found under the “Tribute Wall” tab just under Richard's name.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

641-585-2685