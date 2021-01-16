Richard Eckhoff

Richard always kept a keen interest in farming, visiting the “home” place during planting and harvest. He also enjoyed having coffee at the elevator in Belmond in the afternoons, to keep up on news.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. SE, Belmond, Iowa. Services will be held at the First Reformed Church, Meservey, Iowa, on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 10:30 with a viewing an hour before the service. The funeral service will be available to watch at First Reformed Church, Meservey, Iowa YouTube channel. Burial will take place at the Belmond Cemetery with full military honors at a later time. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing respected. Memorial suggestions in Richard's memory may be directed to the First Reformed Church, Meservey; or to the donor's choice. Visitation will be live streamed on Andrews Floral Facebook page. Like the page to view. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA 641-444-4474. www. andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com