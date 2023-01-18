Richard E. Roof died January 16, 2023, at the age of 71. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends and leaves behind his mother Carlene; long-time partner Judy; daughters Christina (Steve) and Betsy (Chay); sister Jan (Steve); brothers Ron (Marilyn) and Rob; grandchildren Christopher, Brady, Casey, Bria and Brooklin; two great-grandsons. Also surviving are stepdaughters Ashley, Angella and Ashley, and 6 step-grandchildren.