Richard E. Roof
February 5, 1951-November 16, 2023
Richard E. Roof died January 16, 2023, at the age of 71. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends and leaves behind his mother Carlene; long-time partner Judy; daughters Christina (Steve) and Betsy (Chay); sister Jan (Steve); brothers Ron (Marilyn) and Rob; grandchildren Christopher, Brady, Casey, Bria and Brooklin; two great-grandsons. Also surviving are stepdaughters Ashley, Angella and Ashley, and 6 step-grandchildren.
Rich was preceded in death by his father Roe and sister-in-law Patty. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, at Major Erickson Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00pm.