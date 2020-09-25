× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard E. Eldridge

(1946-2020)

MASON CITY - Richard E. Eldridge, 73, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A visitation will be held Saturday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., September 26, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Richard Eldridge. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Richard Eugene Eldridge was born on December 23, 1946, in Mason City to parents Eugene and Twyla (Ayer) Eldridge. Dick attended Mason City High School graduating in 1965, he then attended NIACC and graduated from their automotive program in 1967. Dick would then join the United States Air Force in 1968 until his Honorable Discharge in 1969. On June 7, 1968, he was united in marriage to Judy Krause, between this union the couple had two children.