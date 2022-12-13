Richard (Dick) Wihlm

June 13, 1948-December 8, 2022

MARBLE ROCK-Richard (Dick) Wihlm, 74, of Marble Rock, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital. A funeral service for Dick Wihlm will be held 10:30 am Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at St. Mary's Roseville Church, 2397 Hwy 14, Marble Rock, IA 50653 with lunch to follow. Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Roseville gym on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 from 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

Dick, the son of Alphonse and Rose (Esser) Wihlm, was born June 13, 1948 in Mason City, IA. Dick graduated from Greene High School in 1966 then drafted into the Army 1967. While in the army, he wrestled Greco-Roman and freestyle and left with a ranking of Spec 4.

On April 8, 1972, Dick was united in marriage to Micki (Margie) Kunkle in Greene, IA. The couple made their home in Marble Rock and were blessed with three children: Trampus, Jolli and Shadi.

Dick held a variety of jobs from working at a meat packing plant, truck driver, for Rockford school district and running the family feeder pig operation. He enjoyed sports, both coaching and watching, and was usually the loudest in both roles, plus playing cards with friends in card club. Dick could be found in Whitetails talking with anyone who would sit down with him (probably solving the world's problems) and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.

Dick is survived by his children, Trampus (Tammy) Wihlm of Cumming, Jolli Wihlm of West Des Moines, and Shadi (Scott) Norby of Rudd; seven grandchildren, Marissa Norby, Trey Norby, Makenna Norby, Nate Aveni, Ben Aveni, Zane Wihlm and Holden Wihlm; brothers: Bill (Shelby); Dan; Larry (Jane); Dave (Linda); and Mike Wihlm; sisters: Kathy Brunsma; Connie (Bruce) Helgeson; Barb (Bob) Raisty and Judy (Dave) True; and many nieces, nephews, brother and sister in-laws, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sister, Rosie Trees; brother-in-law, Bryon Trees; and sister-in-law, Karen Wihlm.

Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Greene is caring for Dick and his family.