Richard “Dick” Stoltenberg

March 26, 1931-October 28, 2022

MASON CITY-Richard “Dick” Stoltenberg, 91, of Mason City died Friday, October 27, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, from complications of Covid-19.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St N.E., Mason City, with the Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Rockwell.

Visitation with viewing will be held one hour prior to Dick's service at the funeral home on Thursday. Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Dick's name to Hospice of North Iowa.

