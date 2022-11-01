Richard “Dick” Stoltenberg

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St N.E., Mason City, with the Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Rockwell.

Visitation with viewing will be held one hour prior to Dick's service at the funeral home on Thursday. Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Dick's name to Hospice of North Iowa.