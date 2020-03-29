Richard ‘Dick' Mott

August 5, 1927-March 22, 2020
CLEAR LAKE -- Richard “Dick” Arnold Mott, 93, of Mason City, formerly Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Memorial services will be delayed until Dick's family is able to gather in person to celebrate his life. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City once a date has been determined.
Family suggests memorial contributions to PurpleStride Iowa, The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer, in memory of Rex McChesney.
Dick was born August 5, 1927, the son of Clarence and Emma Mott in Mason City, IA. He married Mary L. Klein on January 5, 1946, in Mason City. To that union, four children were born. Dick grew up and attended school in Mason City graduating in 1945. He also attended Iowa Teachers College before entering World War II as a Merchant Marine. One of his favorite memories was traveling on the Honor Flight and spending time at the World War II Memorials.
Dick was a member of the Iowa Freemason Lodge 419. He loved sports, hunting, fishing, enjoying the lake with his family.
He is survived by his four children, William (Nancy) Mott of Shoreview, MN, Jeanne (Steve Moore) Aastrup of Moore, SC, Richard (Ann) Mott of White Bear Lake, MN and Sally Buchanan of San Jose, CA; seven grandchildren, Christine (Ted) Koeppl, Kimberly (George) Balidha, Charles Mott, Cody Buchanan, Tyler Buchanan, Danielle Aastrup and Joshua (Jackie Lawrey) Aastrup and Jackie's three children, Pehdyn, Falyn and Brogyn; five great-grandchildren, Jarod, Taylor, Leah, Aidan and Cooper. He is also survived in death by his sister Doris Determan of Mason City and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Mary L. Mott and his parents.
