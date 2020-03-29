Richard ‘Dick' Mott

August 5, 1927-March 22, 2020

CLEAR LAKE -- Richard “Dick” Arnold Mott, 93, of Mason City, formerly Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Memorial services will be delayed until Dick's family is able to gather in person to celebrate his life. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City once a date has been determined.

Family suggests memorial contributions to PurpleStride Iowa, The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer, in memory of Rex McChesney.

Dick was born August 5, 1927, the son of Clarence and Emma Mott in Mason City, IA. He married Mary L. Klein on January 5, 1946, in Mason City. To that union, four children were born. Dick grew up and attended school in Mason City graduating in 1945. He also attended Iowa Teachers College before entering World War II as a Merchant Marine. One of his favorite memories was traveling on the Honor Flight and spending time at the World War II Memorials.