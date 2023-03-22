December 29, 1946-March 16, 2023

Richard Dean Millard of Independence, Missouri, died on March 16, 2023. Dick, as he was known to all, was born in Mason City, Iowa, on December 29, 1946, to Kenneth Norman Millard and Wilma June Millard (Cheney). Even though Dick moved to Kansas City after school, his love of Iowa and his hometown never wavered.

In April 1972, he married Gayle Richardson. They had three girls who kept him on his toes. He was known as Pop-Pop to his grandchildren, whom he loved spending time with, and hearing about their adventures.

Dick’s career centered around industrial sewing machine repair. Dick retired from Gear for Sports in Lenexa, KS.

Dick leaves behind his adoring family: his wife of 50 years, Gayle; his children: Michelle of Kansas City, Missouri, Kristine Martin and her husband Aaron, of Overland Park, Kansas, and Katy, of Independence, Missouri; his six grandchildren: Riley, Henry, and Jack Martin, and Robenson, Will, and Nathalie Millard. He also leaves behind his sister Janet Horan and her husband Steve, brother Leroy Millard and wife Ann.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Wilma Millard, of Mason City, Iowa; and his younger brother Craig Allen Millard, of Nashville, Tennessee.

Services will be held Wed., March 22nd, 2023 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Independence, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Morning Glory Ministries at 416 W. 12th St., Kansas City, MO 64105 or at morningglorykc.org.