July 11, 1936-January 11, 2023

OSAGE-The Lord God said, “come with me” to Richard “Dick” Krahn, 86, of Osage, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage with Pastor Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Burial will follow at the Osage Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage and continue one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Richard is survived by his wife, Rosella; son, Wayne (Lu Anne) Krahn of Johnston, and their children: Jenna, Kara, and Tyler; son, Randy (Jody) Krahn of Rochester, Minnesota, and their daughter, Ella; daughter, Karla (Matt) Spangenberg of Merservey, and their son, Matthew; brother, Ronald (Sue) Krahn of Waco, Texas; sister, Myrna Hoisington of Orchard; and several nieces and nephews.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.