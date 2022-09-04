 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard “Dick” Francis Nettleton

  • 0
Richard “Dick” Francis Nettleton

Richard “Dick” Francis Nettleton

September 1, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Richard “Dick” Francis Nettleton 84, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home.

A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a scriptural wake service at 7:00 p.m., at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 7th, 2022, at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. South, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428; with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Inurnment will take place in Elmwood St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mason City at a later date.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428

www.colonialchapels.com 641-357-2193

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News