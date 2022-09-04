Richard “Dick” Francis Nettleton

A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a scriptural wake service at 7:00 p.m., at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 7th, 2022, at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. South, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428; with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Inurnment will take place in Elmwood St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mason City at a later date.